A man has died in #Hove after falling from a flat

Emergency services responded to the incident in Holland Road, Hove on Sunday lunchtime.

The road was blocked whilst Police and Paramedics attended the incident A blue tent now covers the area that workers used to battle in attempts to save the man following the fall.

Sussex Police said “At 1.05pm on Sunday 2 January emergency services were called to Holland Road, Hove, after a report that a man had fallen from flat and sustained injuries.”

“He was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Circumstances being investigated.”