Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Hillingdon have made an arrest.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 19:34hrs on Thursday, 30 December following reports of a stabbing at the Philpotts Farm Open Space close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley.

Officers attended with paramedics and found a 16-year-old male with a puncture wound. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:25hrs.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

On Sunday, 2 January detectives attended an address in Hillingdon where they arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

The victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: “While this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to fully explore all available lines of enquiry.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of a young man who has lost his life to senseless violence.

“We are committed to doing all we can to secure justice for them by finding the person or people responsible.

“I would urge anyone who has information and who has not yet spoken to the police to come forward. What you know could be the thing that makes the difference in this case.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or on 101, quoting reference 5666/30DEC.