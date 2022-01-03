Police have sadly confirmed that a man has died following a collision in South Walsham in the early hours of this morning

It happened at about 12.40am on Panxworth Road when a black Vauxhall Corsa left the road, crashing into a property.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Significant damage was caused to the property, but no one inside was injured.

The road was closed while initial scene investigations were carried out and re-opened around 8.40am.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the driving manner of the Corsa prior to the crash or motorists with any relevant dash cam footage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk.