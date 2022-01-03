A man has died in a blaze on New Year’s Eve

Sadly a man has died in a house fire on Swedenborg Gardens in Wapping.

Firefighters rescued a man from a room on the ground floor of a mid-terraced two-storey house. A second man left the property before the Brigade arrived. Both were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service and taken to hospital, where one man sadly later died.

The Brigade was called at 3.36pm and the fire was under control by 4.50pm Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Shadwell, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.