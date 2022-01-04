Gas bottles pulled from blazing overseas HGV on the A249 near Maidstone causing rush hour headache

A major trunk road on the outskirts of Maidstone remains closed after an HGV Tractor unit was fully engulfed in flames at the start of rush hour on Tuesday (4th January 2022).

Officers from Kent Roads Policing closed the two-lane dual carriageway Sittingbourne Road stretch causing major delays with reported jams back to the M2 after the HGV caught alight around near Detling Hill at around 5.40am.

Two fire appliances and a water carrier from Kent Fire and Rescue were summoned to the scene. Crews using two Hose and two jets put out the flames stopping the blaze from spreading to the loaded trailer.

Damage to the road surface has also been caused as a result of the fire.

Two large gas cylinders used for cooking were also removed. The driver is now being helped by Police.

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

The recovery is likely to take some time as the Polic have to wait for the shell to cool.

Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment