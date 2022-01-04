Male charged with murder of teenager in Yiewsley

A 16-year-old male will appear in court charged with murder following a stabbing in Yiewsley.

The male will appear in custody at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday, 4 January charged with the murder of a 16-year-old male following an incident at the Philpotts Farm Open Space close to Heather Lane on Thursday, 30 December.

A special post-mortem took place on Sunday, 2 January and gave cause of death as stab injuries. Next of kin are aware; formal identification awaits.

The charge follows an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.