Two people have been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a man following an assault in Folkestone

Kent Police was called at 8.50pm on Sunday 2 January 2022 to a report of an assault at an address in Coolinge Lane.

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and the victim, who was in his 60s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. He died on Monday 3 January.

A 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, who are known to the deceased, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

An investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone with information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/1387/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org