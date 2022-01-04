Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Blackpool are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two items which could potentially be significant to their inquiry

Police were called around 4.35pm on Saturday (January 1) to a report of a sudden death at an address in Eccleston Road.

Emergency services attended to find the body of a man, later identified as Malcolm Frary (pictured), 76. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene. A Home Office post mortem examination has taken place and his death is now being treated as murder.

Two men, aged 51 and 43 and from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of Mr Frary’s murder remain in custody after detectives were given more time to question them. Enquiries are very much ongoing and detectives are particularly keen to trace a camouflage-style jacket (pictured) and a Redmi 9 mobile phone, possibly green in colour. The phone could be in a case and so may not appear as it does in the photograph. Detectives are also continuing to appeal for witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Eccleston Road and Harris Street on New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31) and New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1).

Officers are also appealing to anyone living in the Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens areas of South Shore, who saw any unusual behaviour, to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Mr Frary’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing. I am now appealing for help from the public in locating the two items described above, which we believe could assist us in better understanding the circumstances in which Malcolm Frary died. I believe both items were discarded in the Blackpool area between 6pm on New Year’s Eve and 6pm on Sunday, January 2.

“If you have any information on their whereabouts or you have any information which could assist our enquiries I would ask that you contact the police as soon as possible. I would like to reassure members of the public that any information they give will be treated in confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1276 of January 1.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We would also encourage people to report information and upload any dashboard mounted camera footage that may be relevant from Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens on these two dates using the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020121W10-PO1