It is with great sadness that Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirms a serving firefighter has died

Dave Hill, aged 51, Crew Manager at Longton, sadly passed away at Royal Stoke University Hospital on 2 January 2022.

Dave, who was part of Green Watch, had recently been promoted to Crew Manager (CM) and had been with the service for a total of 31 years.

He had worked as an on-call firefighter since August 1990 before joining as a full-time firefighter in October 2000.

Dave’s career had seen him work throughout Staffordshire, including at Burton and Hanley, where he took on temporary crew manager roles since 2008, becoming a permanent CM on 16 December 2021.

Chief Fire Officer, Rob Barber, said: “We are devastated and shocked by the sudden and unexpected death of our well-respected colleague, Dave.

“Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked alongside him.

“He was a well-liked and dedicated professional firefighter who worked to make a difference to the communities he served.

“Our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”