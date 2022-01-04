Police have confirmed that a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Amber Gibson

The 43-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 5 January, 2022.

The body of Amber, 16, was discovered near to Cadzow Glen around 10.10 on Sunday, 28 November, 2021.

Amber’s 19-year-old brother, Connor Gibson has already been arrested, charged and appeared in court in connection with the death.

Last month Gibson was charged with murder and sexual assault under section two of the Sexual Offences Scotland ) Act 2009.

He was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea when he appeared in the dock.