#APPEAL | Can you help police find a missing woman from Bolton?

January 5, 2022
Seema Patel, 21, was last seen around the Astley Bridge area of Bolton just after midnight on Sunday 2nd January 2022.
She is described as an Asian woman, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with shoulder-length black hair.
She drives a silver Toyota Yaris and has links to Preston and Chorley.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Seema and want to make sure she is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Seema’s whereabouts should contact the police on 0161 856 5748.
