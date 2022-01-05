#APPEAL | Can you help police find a missing woman from Bolton?
You may also like
Woman hurt in New Forest hit and run
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fail to stop collision in Hythe which resulted in a pedestrian being injured. At approximately 9.35am on Tuesday 19...
Officers have released images of a woman who may be able to assist in their investigation into an alleged card theft in Ashford
Officers have released images of a woman who may be able to assist in their investigation into an alleged card theft in Ashford. A woman in her 80s reported...
The popular show grows year on year and this year the turn out was the best yet with over 800 vehicles exhibited. The show was sponsored by Greenlight...
A 25-year-old man who played a leading role in the Bristol riot and tried to set fire to two police vans while officers were inside has been jailed for 14 years
Ryan Roberts, of no fixed address, was the first person to be convicted of the offence of riot by a jury in the South West, following a trial held in...
Do you recognise this woman? She may be able to help us after two passengers on the RedJet between Cowes and Southampton had items stolen from them earlier...
Naked baby on Nirvana’s album cover suing band for alleged “sexual exploitation”
Spencer Elden, the man who was photographed as a baby on the album cover for Nirvana’s Nevermind, is suing the band alleging sexual exploitation. Now...
Police have released an image of a man they need to identify and are appealing for witnesses to come forward following reports of a series of indecent exposures in Tower Hamlets
Between the dates of 30 August and 29 September police have been made aware of a male committing a number of offences predominantly in the E3 area. At this...
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape
PC Adam Zaman, 28, who is based on the East Area Command Unit, was charged by the City of London Police on Wednesday, 27 October. He has been remanded...
Twenty Years jail for group who attacked woman in Oswestry
Three men were sentenced yesterday (Thursday 3 September) to a combined total of 20 years following an attack in Oswestry in January 2019 in which the victim...
The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick has paid tribute to the 52 people who died on the 7th July
The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick has paid tribute to the 52 people who died on the 7th July 2005 and to the hundreds of...
Officers seized approximately £17,000 in cash, as well as cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,000
Police seized a large quantity of cash and cocaine during a drugs warrant yesterday (16 September), and have charged a man in connection with this. During the...
A man who sexually assaulted young children and was actively seeking opportunities to offend again has been jailed for 12 and-a-half years after a National Crime Agency investigation
Keats Harvey, a 24-year-old American national, groomed and sexually assaulted four children, the youngest of whom was a toddler. He was arrested by NCA...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision involving a vehicle and an e-scooter in south London
At approximately 12:45pm on Thursday, 18 March, an unidentified vehicle collided with an electric scooter on Thornton Heath High Street in Croydon, near...
A grandfather who murdered his daughter’s ex-partner in a “frenzied attack” with two knives has been jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 20 years
Lance Woollard, 65, knew 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage would be working from home in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, near March, when he visited on the...
Murder investigation launched after teens attack man in Hove
Police are investigating the sudden death of a 34-year-old local man at an address in Albany Villas, Hove, in the early hours of Thursday 26 December. The...
Gosport Scumbag who Robbed 80 year old Pensioner Jailed for Three Years
A 38 year-old man from Gosport has been sent to prison for three years after admitting burglary and being sentenced for other offences at Portsmouth Crown...
A burglar arrested after swift action by officers in Dover has been jailed
Samuel Geza broke into two properties in East Cliff in the early hours of Wednesday 7 July 2021, stealing computers, cash and bank cards. One of the...
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of an elderly woman reported missing in West Farleigh, near Maidstone
June Bussell, 81, was last seen in the Smith’s Hill area at around 1.20pm on Tuesday 22 June 2021. She is described as being around 5ft 7in, very slim and with...
Detectives investigating the death of Stella Frew who was found fatally injured in Sutton
Detectives investigating the death of Stella Frew who was found fatally injured in Sutton on 24 July have charged a man with manslaughter. James Martin, 26 of...
COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark
As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April. 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
A firearm has been seized and two men arrested after specialist officers stopped a vehicle in south London
A firearm has been seized and two men arrested after specialist officers stopped a vehicle in south London. On Tuesday, 14 July, armed officers stopped a taxi...
Can you help us find missing man Ion from Sunbury-on-Thames?
Ion, 38 was last seen leaving his home in Sunbury-on-Thames yesterday afternoon (6 June) and his friends and family are growing increasingly concerned for...
Woman Charged With Murder after Death of Ryde Man
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Ryde have charged a woman with murder. Deborah Napier, 53, of Amazon Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with...
Armed Police find teenager with arm injury at Canning Town market incident
Police say they were called at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday, 15 August to reports of a fight in Ordnance Road, E16. Officers and London Ambulance Service...