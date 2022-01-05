His death is the 30th teenage homicide in London in 2021, making the worst year for youth killings in the capital ever recorded
Fifteen year old boy stabbed multiple times in Newham
A 15 year old boy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed repeatedly in east London. Met police say they were called shortly after 8.00pm to...
pensioner Sad to report this evening that officers searching for a missing person have located the body of a woman in Milton Keynes. Susan McGarragh, aged 71...
Man found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Sarmad Al-Saidi in Preston
A man has today (July 27) been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Sarmad Al-Saidi in Preston. A 16-year-year-old boy had earlier pleaded guilty to...
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating the theft of traffic light batteries in Ashford
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating the theft of traffic light batteries in Ashford. Kent Police was contacted on Wednesday 8 July...
Swanage Woman Dies after Cliff Fall in Dorset
A Swanage woman has sadly died after she fell off a cliff near Peveril Point in Dorset over the weekend. As previously reported the woman was airlifted ...
Two more arrested after 39 people are found dead in rear of a lorry in Essex
Police have confirmed that Two more people have been arrested by officers in connection with the deaths of 39 people who were found in a lorry container in...
A man who stabbed a prayer leader in the neck in an unprovoked attack at a mosque near Regents Park has been jailed
Daniel Horton, 30, of no fixed address, was sentenced today, Monday, 14 December, to 11 years’ and three months imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to grievous...
A Christmas Message from Lissie Harper to thank all those who have supported the fight for #HarpersLaw in 2020
“I just want to thank all emergency service workers, many of whom will leave their warm houses as they kiss their family’s goodbye this Christmas, to head off...
Detectives are appealing for information and footage as they work to piece together the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death in Barking
The body of 15-year-old Azoulas Zygelis was found at around 12:20pm on Wednesday, 3 November in a waterway at Stebbing Way, near Wivenhoe Road, Barking...
Police are appealing after a report that a woman, aged in her thirties, was sexually assaulted by a group of teenage males in Stockton
The incident happened between 6:15pm and 6:45pm on Wednesday 1st September, on Parkfield Road near to Wynsors World of Shoes. The woman was approached by a...
Two men have been locked up for a combined 17-and-a-half years connected to drug and knife-related offences
Jayvarn Booth, 20, was given a total of 11-and-a-half years’ detention after pleading guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession...
Two arrested after Man left with Serious facial Injuries in Southampton
Police have made two arrests following an assault on the corner of Meggeson Avenue and Ozier Road, Southampton. It happened at approximately 9.10pm on Friday...
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze involving a basement within a mid-terraced block of flats on Leytonstone Road in Stratford
Part of the basement, underneath a shop, was destroyed by the fire. A 100-metre cordon was placed around the site of the fire as crews worked to contain it. A...
A former West Sussex scout leader has been sent to prison for offences of voyeurism and a sexual assault, involving young children at scouting camps he helped to run
Oliver Cooper, 27, a student, of Nor’bren Avenue, Bognor, formerly of Kings Drive, Hopton, Staffs, and a former scout leader in Horsham, was found guilty...
Police appeal for witnesses follow fatal collision in Wool
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam to come forward as they investigate a fatal road traffic collision in Wool. Dorset Police...
Two robbers who stole phones and money from victims in Dover have been jailed for a combined total of more than 10 years
Roland Berko, 22, and Erik Mata, 19, targeted a vulnerable man and a teenage boy in similar street robberies in January 2019. They were found guilty of...
Bent Drug dealing prison officer jailed
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police former prison officer has been sentenced to six and a half years’ imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to...
The #Covid ‘passport’ could become an ever-present part of daily life in #England as restrictions relax and life begins to return to normal
Some venues and events are encouraged to require the NHS Covid Pass for entry – and it could become law at the end of September to require two doses of...
Police officer injured with a knife whilst detaining a man during a disturbance in #Harefield
A Police officer was injured with a knife whilst detaining a man having been called to an address in #Harefield Police were called to Dovedale close...
Come on Parents where are the helmet ?
Great to see so many primary children riding bikes to school, but why are so many of them not wearing helmets, even when accompanied by their parents!? Just...
Third boy arrested over Southampton Arson attack
Officers from Hampshire Constablary continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a building in St Mary’s Street on Tuesday 26 March. Yesterday, two boys...
An 18-year-old woman was reportedly spiked by injection at a nightclub in Portsmouth and felt “tenderness and numbness to her arm,” police have confirmed
The incident – believed to be the first in the Portsmouth area – was reported at 2.11am in the early hours of Friday morning, at Pryzm nightclub...
Two new images of Sarah Everard have been released as police continue their search following her disappearance last Wednesday
One of the images shows 33-year-old Sarah wearing the same coat as on the night she went missing. Officers continue to ask people who live in the area...