Elvis was stabbed on the 30th of December 202 in Hillingdon West London and despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.25pm.

His death is the 30th teenage homicide in London in 2021, making the worst year for youth killings in the capital ever recorded.

Elvis was born in Romania and raised by his grandparents while his mom was working in UK trying to provide him a better life.

At age 7 Elvis come to Uk to live with his mom and dad, he was enjoying it, going to school and doing everything that children do.

4 years ago Elvis had a brother, they loved each other so much and the little one is missing Elvis a lot always asking about him, how on earth can you explain to a toddler that his big brother was killed and he will never see him again?

The family is devastated and no words are enough to comfort them, when most of us were getting ready to celebrate a New Year their world came apart with the news of losing their son.