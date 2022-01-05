Please be on the lookout for Leah, 15 year old female last seen by her mother
Epping Forest illegal rave of 500 successfully broken up by Met Party police
Epping Forest illegal rave of 500 broken up by Met Party police in the early hours of Sunday Gatherings of more than 30 people are still banned under the...
Boy rescued by lifeboat from Brighton marina
An inshore lifeboat was launched to rescue a boy who was struggling in rough seas near Brighton Marina. The alarm was raised at 4.52pm on Saturday (June 8) by...
Two men jailed for a total of 20 years for Stockbridge burglary
Two men who committed a burglary in Stockbridge have been jailed for a combined total of 20 years. Police were called to an address on Stockbridge Road shortly...
The nation has been rocked by the actions of a serving police officer.
Yesterday we all heard, for the first time, how Wayne Couzens used his position to falsely arrest and then subject Sarah Everard to the most appalling attack...
Detectives investigating a possible abduction at Tesco Superstore in Blackburn have released images of a man they want to trace
Police were called shortly after 12.20pm on Friday, March 5th to the Tesco store, Hill Street, Blackburn following reports that a group of men had taken...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a firearm discharge in Hackney
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a firearm discharge in Hackney. Police were called to Cresset House at Retreat Place, E9, at...
Ali – failed to stop and made off at speed driving at approximately 147mph along the hard shoulder causing clouds of dust to be thrown into the air and undertaking multiple vehicles
A man from Harrow has been sentenced after driving at speeds in excess of 140mph on the M4. Jawad Al Ali, 20, of Malvern Gardens, pleaded guilty to dangerous...
Police called to London History Museum following Collision after Driver is Detained
There have been reports of a collision and a number of injured pedestrians in Exhibition Road, near the Natural History Museum. There is a large emergency...
Five patients, including a seriously injured woman, have been treated and taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the M42 this afternoon
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the northbound carriageway, near to junction 7, at 1.53pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a...
A man is behind bars for six years after pleading guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the alcohol and drug limit following a fatal collision in Elstead last year
Umberto Schramm, 37, of Burns Road, Wembley, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court yesterday (24 November). As well as the six year custodial sentence, he...
Three men have been jailed after they were caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes
Three men have been jailed after they were caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes disguised as road surfacing material at a South Shields...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bishopstone near Seaford
On Wednesday morning (2 December) A red Nissan Micra and dark coloured Hyudai Getz collided on the A259 Buckle Bypass at the junction with Marine Parade at...
Police Find Body of Missing Fleet Runner Mark Baldwin
Sad to report that Police have found a body of that believed to missing Fleet Man Mark Baldwin. Specialist search teams have spent a second day searching the...
Horndean Fire Crews Tackle Late Night Car Fire
A car has been completely destroyed in what is believed to be an accidental fire. Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service received a number of emergency calls last...
A spokesman for the school said that they not had time to track and contact those students who may have been in close contact
A positive case of Coronavirus in Year 10 at Edgebarrow School in Bracknell has seen a closure put in place for all students. A spokesman for the school ...
Police concerned for missing Southsea man
We’re concerned for the welfare of Robert Layburn (84) who is vulnerable and missing from Southsea. Robert was last seen in Festing Grove at about 10.30am this...
Two teenagers jailed for New Forest Burglaries
Two 15-year-old boys from Totton have been sentenced to two years each in a young offenders institution following a series of burglaries. At Southampton Crown...
Police are asking drivers for help in there search for missing Pensioner Sheila Ratcliffe
Officers have asked for motorists to check their dashcam footage for if they were travelling on the M20 at J10 towards Bad Munstereifel Road, towards the...
Driver freed by Firefighters from overturned vehicle on Clarence Esplanade Southsea Seafront
A driver had to be freed from their car after it overturned on Friday afternoon in Southsea. Firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue and...
Man dies after Battersea stabbing
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Wandsworth. Officers were called at approximately 14:45hrs on Wednesday, 3 July to reports of a fight...
Have you seen 76-year-old Hope Siwela?
She has been missing from her home in Islington since 2.30pm on Sunday. If seen, please call police on 101, quoting reference 21MISO12867
Activity by Extinction Rebellion has been advertised to take place throughout the capital between Sunday, 22 August to Sunday, 5 September
In particular, Extinction Rebellion have indicated they intend to focus on areas within the City of London. Officers from the Met are developing a...
Man charged with four counts of attempted murder after serious Crime Swoop in Sittingbourne
Serious crime detectives have charged a man with four counts of attempted murder following a fire at a property in the Stockbury Valley. Officers were called...
Motorbike rider left with life changing injures after Croydon collision
Police were called by LAS at 8.58pm on Wednesday, 4 August to Limpsfield Road, Croydon to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle...