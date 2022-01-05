The man was detained following Taser deployment. A knife was recovered at the scene after Officers are attacked

Detectives investigating an incident that left two officers injured are appealing for witnesses.

At around 10am on Thursday, 30 December officers from the Met’s South Area Command Safer Transport Team stopped a man riding a motorcycle at Cherry Tree Green, Croydon.

The man, aged 23, became violent during the stop. He was detained following Taser deployment. A knife was recovered at the scene.

One officer suffered a concussion and a second officer suffered a suspected fracture.

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Anyone who either witnessed or has footage of the incident should email p232991@met.police.uk, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1096/30DEC.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org