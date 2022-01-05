Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found in a Ryde Property

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the body was found in a flat in Ryde.

Officers attended a property in George Street where the body of the man, aged in his 30s, was discovered.

His next of kin and family have been informed.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances, and as part of the investigation, a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man remains in custody at Newport Police

Acting Detective Chief Inspector, Adam Edwards, said:

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly rare on the Isle of Wight, and we can appreciate that this will cause some community concern.

“Please be reassured that enquiries are in hand and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in George Street and the surrounding areas while we conduct our investigation.

“We are urging anyone with information about this death to please make contact with us. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone that may have seen, or heard, anything out of the ordinary in the area on the evening of Monday January 3, and into the early hours of Tuesday January 4.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Amaryllis or 44220003393.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org