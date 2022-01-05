Finola Moore was found dead at her property on Perry Park Crescent at 1.30pm on Tuesday 28 December.
A forensic post mortem examination took place last week, however, it could not determine the exact cause of death so further specialist expertise is being sought.
On Tuesday her family have paid tribute to her saying: “We are shocked and truly devastated by the loss of our beautiful mom, daughter, sister and friend.
“We will love her, miss her and remember her forever.
“We would like to ask for privacy while the police continue their investigation.”
A 56-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
The investigation remains ongoing to determine exactly how Finola died and detectives continue to review CCTV.
If you have any information you can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting log number 1576 of 28/12.
The family of a woman whose body was found at a property in Perry Barr last week have paid a loving tribute to her
Finola Moore was found dead at her property on Perry Park Crescent at 1.30pm on Tuesday 28 December.
You may also like
Sussex Police has arrested a man following a serious assault in Mid Sussex
At 4.50pm on Tuesday (13 April) officers were called to Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill following an alleged assault involving a car driver and a...
Information is sought to help find a 70-year-old Lesley O’Keefe who is missing from Gillingham
Information is sought to help find a 70-year-old woman missing near Gillingham. Lesley O’Keefe was last seen in the Rock Avenue area of Gillingham at around...
Emergency services called after HGV ploughs into Biggin Hill cottage
Emergency services were called after a lorry crashed into the front of a house on Saltbox Hill in Biggin Hill around 10:40pm on Tuesday night. No injuries were...
Kent Police assist in the arrest of suspects in Deptford Murder
Officers investigating the murder of 20-year-old Crosslom Davis in Deptford on 6 December 2019 have arrested three males. At around 3am on Sunday, 2 February...
Southampton Paedophile escapes immediate prison sentence
Cleaning company manager Micheal Harris from Bitterne Park in Southampton has escaped an immediate prison sentence after sexually communication with a child...
Police need to speak to Michael White, 24, in connection with a number of allegations, including assault, harassment, and threatening behaviour
He is also wanted by the courts for failing to comply with supervision requirements. He has links to #Harlow, #Chelmsford, #Dunmow and Bishop’s Stortford...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on Regent’s Park Outer Circle, near the junction with Clarence Terrace, NW1
At approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, 24 March, a white Citroen Berlingo 625 van was involved in a collision with a cyclist on the Outer Circle...
Lyminster burglary: Large haul of fishing equipment stolen – Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a large quantity of fishing equipment was stolen in a burglary in Littlehampton. The intruder broke into the back of a...
Man Arrested and West Wight Bus Stop Sealed off following Serious Assault
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following a serious assault in Yarmouth. A Yarmouth bus stop and shelter has also been...
Police say Carriage Gates arrest is not terror-related
At around 3pm on Wednesday, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of #Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a...
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), in partnership with the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) has hosted the Scottish Rescue Challenge at the...
Investigators are appealing for information after two dogs were reported stolen during a burglary near Faversham
The incident happened between midnight on Friday 23 April and around 1.15am on Saturday 24 April 2021 at an address in Fisher Street Road, Badlesmere. ...
An elderly man robbed of Rolex watch in Henley
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Henley-on-Thames It happened at around 4pm on Saturday (3/10). The victim, a man in his...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a shed fire on Mountain Street near Canterbury
Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used ladders for access and hose reel jets to tackle the fire. The blaze is...
Hazell’s reckless driving could have seriously injured or even killed an innocent member of the public
A Leatherhead man is behind bars for two years following a dangerous police pursuit earlier this year. Nicholas Hazell, 37, of Aperdele Road, Leatherhead...
UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’
The British government has added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel “red list”, with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries...
Dorset Police officer charged with Murder
A Dorset Police officer has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in West Parley. Dorset Police was called to the car park of the Horns Inn...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hospital cleaner is stabbed in Brighton
A man has been arrested and police and security staff have worked to ensure safety of everyone at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following a stabbing...
Witnesses are being sought to three incidents, which left a total of 15 sheep dead following suspected dog attacks in Alkham, Dover
On Saturday 4 December 2021, at around 5.50pm, the owner of a farm in Alkham Valley Road saw a grey, scraggy haired, dog which looked similar to a...
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after Canterbury stabbing
Police say that 22-year-old Reid Gawler of River View in Sturry has been charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 20s was found seriously injured...
There have been a further 16,170 coronavirus cases and 648 deaths recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours
The latest government figures bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK to 1,643,086 – and the total number of deaths within 28 days of a...
Kenyan villagers on Friday lynched a man believed to be a “bloodthirsty vampire” child murderer, days after the self-confessed serial killer escaped from police custody, officials said
Masten Milimo Wanjala was arrested on 14 July over the disappearance of two children, but in a chilling confession, admitted to killing at least 10 others...
Woody Springs into action as Mum and baby are pulled from Maidstone blazing flat
Emergency services were called in the early hours to a property fire that had spread to an upstairs flat in Maidstone. Four fire engines an aerial ladder and...
Two charges after sawn-off shotgun and cocaine seized at Gillingham address A sawn-off shotgun and a large quantity cocaine have been seized following a...