The family of a woman whose body was found at a property in Perry Barr last week have paid a loving tribute to her

Finola Moore was found dead at her property on Perry Park Crescent at 1.30pm on Tuesday 28 December.

A forensic post mortem examination took place last week, however, it could not determine the exact cause of death so further specialist expertise is being sought.

On Tuesday her family have paid tribute to her saying: “We are shocked and truly devastated by the loss of our beautiful mom, daughter, sister and friend.

“We will love her, miss her and remember her forever.

“We would like to ask for privacy while the police continue their investigation.”

A 56-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The investigation remains ongoing to determine exactly how Finola died and detectives continue to review CCTV.

If you have any information you can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting log number 1576 of 28/12.