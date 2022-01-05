Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died at an address in Christchurch

Dorset Police received a report at 7.53pm on Tuesday 4 January 2022 raising concern for the welfare of the occupant of an address in Heath Road.
Officers attended the location and found the body of a man aged in his 30s with serious injuries.
His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified of the death.
Detective Chief Inspector Emma Sweetzer, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.
“We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address. All efforts are directed at finding those responsible.
“I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area since Sunday 2 January 2022 to please contact us.
“A cordon has been put in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out enquiries. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220001688. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.
