A Merseyside man who has been wanted on recall to prison for more than five years has been arrested in Kent

Christopher Spelman, 62, who is originally from Kirkby, was sentenced to seven

years in prison on 6 March 2014 after being convicted of indecent assault. He

was released on licence on Friday, 9 December 2016 but after failing to comply

with his license release conditions was recalled to prison.

Extensive efforts were made by Merseyside police’s fugitive team to find him

and ongoing enquiries led officers to believe he was living either in Dorset or

the Folkestone area of Kent.

An appeal for information was circulated in both areas by Merseyside Police

and following information received from the public Spelman was arrested by

Kent Police officers in Folkestone on the morning of Tuesday 4th January and

has been recalled to prison.

Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe said: “Thanks to the hard work and commitment

of the fugitive team Spelman has been located and returned to prison.

“Time is no barrier and we will leave no stone unturned to find people who are

wanted – either in connection with ongoing investigations or when they have

their licence revoked.”