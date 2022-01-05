BREAKING FOLKESTONE KENT Kirby MERSEYSIDE

A Merseyside man who has been wanted on recall to prison for more than five years has been arrested in Kent

January 5, 2022
1 Min Read

Christopher Spelman, 62, who is originally from Kirkby, was sentenced to seven
years in prison on 6 March 2014 after being convicted of indecent assault. He
was released on licence on Friday, 9 December 2016 but after failing to comply
with his license release conditions was recalled to prison.
Extensive efforts were made by Merseyside police’s fugitive team to find him
and ongoing enquiries led officers to believe he was living either in Dorset or
the Folkestone area of Kent.
An appeal for information was circulated in both areas by Merseyside Police
and following information received from the public Spelman was arrested by
Kent Police officers in Folkestone on the morning of Tuesday 4th January and
has been recalled to prison.
Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe said: “Thanks to the hard work and commitment
of the fugitive team Spelman has been located and returned to prison.
“Time is no barrier and we will leave no stone unturned to find people who are
wanted – either in connection with ongoing investigations or when they have
their licence revoked.”

