Christopher Spelman, 62, who is originally from Kirkby, was sentenced to seven
years in prison on 6 March 2014 after being convicted of indecent assault. He
was released on licence on Friday, 9 December 2016 but after failing to comply
with his license release conditions was recalled to prison.
Extensive efforts were made by Merseyside police’s fugitive team to find him
and ongoing enquiries led officers to believe he was living either in Dorset or
the Folkestone area of Kent.
An appeal for information was circulated in both areas by Merseyside Police
and following information received from the public Spelman was arrested by
Kent Police officers in Folkestone on the morning of Tuesday 4th January and
has been recalled to prison.
Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe said: “Thanks to the hard work and commitment
of the fugitive team Spelman has been located and returned to prison.
“Time is no barrier and we will leave no stone unturned to find people who are
wanted – either in connection with ongoing investigations or when they have
their licence revoked.”
A Merseyside man who has been wanted on recall to prison for more than five years has been arrested in Kent
Christopher Spelman, 62, who is originally from Kirkby, was sentenced to seven
You may also like
Manhunt after teenager is stabbed in Harlow underpass in broad daylight
Police in Essex has been called to a stabbing in the underpass on Third Avenue, Harlow.A teenager has been found with stab wounds and has been airlifted to...
Fire crews called to 5G Mobile Phone Mast set alight in Ruislip
Two Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been called to Field End Road in Ruislip in the early hours of the morning after a 5G mast was set alight...
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in North Yorkshire
All 10,500 birds at the turkey fattening premises near Northallerton will now be culled to limit the spread of the disease. An exclusion zone has been put in...
A van driver has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for causing the death of another motorist
Jamie Tarbert, 32, appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Monday 30 September) where he pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care...
New CCTV of Murdered Southampton School Girl Lucy McHugh Released
New cctv images have been released of a Southampton schoolgirl in the hours before she was murdered. Lucy McHugh was found stabbed to death in woodland last...
Man who slit his own throat has been arrested for double Westminster murders
Officers attended an address in Ashbridge Street, NW8 at 9.30pm on Thursday, 19 August after concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside. A search of...
#Brighton station like a ghost town this morning rush hour
#Brighton station like a ghost town this morning rush hour on Tuesday morning. After the Government advised people to stay away from large groups...
Major incident as four remain trapped inside Collapsed Silo in Avonmouth after a large explosion
Emergency crews from across Bristol are at the site of a large explosion at a Bristol Waste Water in Avonmouth. Fire crews from Avon Fire and Rescue say that...
Fire crews tackle blaze as smoke seen billowing out of house
Firefighters have been mobilised to tackle a fire in the village of St Helens near Bembridge on the Isle of Wight this evening. Fire crews from Ryde have been...
Investigators are appealing for information following a collision between a car and a bin lorry in Folkestone
Kent Police was called following a collision between a silver Fiat, a white bin lorry and a parked grey Peugeot in Tile Kiln Lane, Cheriton at 6.35am on...
The Met Office has named Storm Evert as coastal gales and rain are set to move into southwestern UK this evening
High winds then spread into other coastal counties in England during Thursday night and Friday morning, before easing from the west later on Friday. The...
An llegal kitten breeder and Scumtree pet peddle Coventry has been jailed and a lifetime ban
Monika Listos from #Holbrooks, #Coventry, West Midlands has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail and a lifetime ban on keeping all animals after multiple litters...
Detectives have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Oxford Street as 60-year-old Stephen Dempsey
Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday, 1 July to reports of a man stabbed at Oxford Circus, close to the junction with Regent Street, W1...
Members of the Volunteer Police Cadets have been out in #TunbridgeWells assisting with efforts to tackle speeding motorists
The cadets attended a number of locations highlighted as areas of concern, to carry out checks in conjunction with local Speedwatch groups. The initiatives...
Security Incident at Gatwick airport see all flights held
Gatwick Airport information Due to a security incident at the Airport inbound flights are being diverted and outbound flights currently being held. Passengers...
UPDATED: Police closed A10 Bishopsgate after man climbs on traffic lights
A number of central London road have been closed by Police following an incident involving a distressed man and a set of traffic lights. Emergency services...
MP for Gosport Welcomes Bounce Back Loans
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the Bounce Back Loans Scheme which launched today (4 May). The Bounce Back Loan scheme will help small and medium...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Faversham
The incident happened at around midday on Wednesday 29 September 2021 in Union Street. It is alleged that, following an altercation involving a man in his 20s...
Two men who attempted to supply heroin and cocaine throughout Northampton have been jailed
Investigative work led the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) to Bradley Mundin and Christopher Cain, and as the investigation unfolded, they...
Four dead following Mid Air Crash over Buckinghamshire
Friday 17th November 2017 High Wycombe,Buckighamshire A aircraft and a helicopter have crashed in mid-air over Buckinghamshire, the Air Accidents Investigation...
Armed robbers who stole money from a convenience store in Dartford have been jailed
Armed robbers who stole money from a convenience store in Dartford have been jailed. Frankie Pettit, 31 and of Chicele Road in Crickelewood, and Greig Andrew...
London Theatre evacuated after suspicious find
Tonight’s performance of Magic Goes wrong has been cancelled, due to circumstances beyond our control say the promoters after the London theatre that was due...
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Taylor Cox have arrested a man on suspicion of murder
Police were called at 4.26pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Officers attended along with London Ambulance...
Police ‘astounded’ after breaking up party on a roof top the group were having a rave
Metropolitan Police officers stopped the gathering after they were called to a report of loud music coming from the roof by discussed residents who cheered the...