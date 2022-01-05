Polish national named as victim in West Drayton stabbing

Detectives have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in West Drayton as they appealed for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward.

Police were called at 00:12hrs on Tuesday, 4 January by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a stabbing on the High Street in Yiewsley, West Drayton.

Officers attended and joined paramedics who were treating a man who had been found with stab wounds.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at 00:43hrs.

While formal identification awaits, he has been named as Dariusz Wolosz, a Polish national, who was aged 46 and lived locally. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be held at Fulham Mortuary on the morning of Thursday, 6 January.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, Specialist Crime, is leading the investigation. He said: “We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

“Dariusz’ family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time. We need the public’s help now to find those responsible.

“I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras to check them; you may have captured something that could be very significant for us.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.