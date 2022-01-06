Missing Harvey Parker’s body found in the River Thames near Embankment

The body of a man has been recovered from the river Thames.

Police were alerted by the RNLI at 11.51am on Tuesday, 4 January to reports of a body in Thames near Embankment, Westminster.

Officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Although formal identification awaits, detectives involved in the search for the missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker have been alerted.

Family liaison officers have informed Mr Parker’s family of developments.

A report will be compiled for the Coroner.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen. We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information. We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”

Mr Parker, was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster at around 2.15am on Friday, 17 December.