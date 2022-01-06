Two people have been arrested after a suspicious package containing suspected drugs and mobile phones was thrown into Erlestoke prison grounds

Shortly after 3pm yesterday (4/1), Police received a report that a package had been thrown onto prison premises.

A man was seen to make off on foot before getting into a vehicle which left the scene.

Officers attended the area and descriptions of the vehicle were passed – it was later located in Westbury where a man was seen to decamp across nearby fields.

Searches were conducted and a 28-year-old man from Bridgwater was arrested on suspicion of conveying a prohibited article into a prison.

A 27-year-old woman from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of the same offence. Both have been interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “This was excellent work by officers who worked together to conduct extensive searches of a large area, to locate and arrest a man who had decamped from a vehicle which had earlier been seen near to Erlestoke prison under suspicious circumstances.

“We will continue to patrol the area surrounding Erlestoke prison whilst working closely with prison staff, and anyone seen attempting to throw prohibited items onto the premises will be dealt with appropriately. This behaviour is completely unacceptable.”