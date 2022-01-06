Ten arrested for football violence at Swindon Town game

Police have made 10 arrests today (05/01) in connection with disorder following the Swindon Town home match against Bradford City.

Those held were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, as part of an ongoing operation throughout Swindon after home supporters were seen to attack the coach carrying away fans following the game on October 23.

More arrests related to this disorder are likely to follow tomorrow.

Inspector James Neighbour said: “The sort of violent behaviour that was witnessed following this match is absolutely unacceptable.

“We are determined to robustly tackle such behaviour and ensure that those involved answer for their actions.

“Football related violence has no place in the game and we are working closely with Swindon Town Football Club to ensure that these sorts of incidents, which can ruin the experience for real fans, are stamped out.”

Anyone with information about the disorder on October 23, near the Magic Roundabout, are asked to call us on 101.

Alternatively you can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.