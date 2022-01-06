Two people have been charged with murder after a man died from serious injuries sustained in Folkestone

Kent Police was called to an address in Coolinge Lane at 8.50pm on Sunday 2 January 2022, following a report of an assault.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and the victim, who was in his 60s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. He died on Monday 3 January.

Charged

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating and arrested man and a woman on the evening of Sunday 2 January.

Shane Myles, 31, of Rock Avenue, Gillingham, and Kayleigh Halliday, 36, of Crown Road, Sittingbourne, have since been charged with murder.

The two suspects, who are known to the deceased, are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Cour on Thursday 6 January.