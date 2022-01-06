An appeal has been set up to help pay for the funeral of a woman and her one-year-old who died

Natalie Kane, in her 20s, and one-year-old Harry Kane, were found dead at a property in Whitehaven on December 30.

Police attended an address in Wellington Row at about 2.50pm that day after concerns were raised about the welfare of Natalie.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.

A Gofundme page has been set up to give Natalie and Harry the best send-off possible.

Set up by friends of Natalie’s brother Shane, it aims to raise £6,000.

Anything extra raised will go to Women Out West. It has so far raised more than £3,800.

The Gofundme page says: “This charity helped Natalie out so much and Shane is so pleased that they were there for Natalie that this is the best way to say thank you.”

On Friday, an event has ben organised for people to remember Natalie and Harry at Maryport Prom.

Natalie and Harry Kane

People are asked to bring pink and blue balloons and a Budweiser – Natalie’s favourite drink.

People plan to meet at 7pm.

To donate to the Gofundme page, visit https://gofund.me/2ad6d124