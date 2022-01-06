Firefighters have issued a candle safety reminder after a fire at a bungalow on Westacott in Hayes

The ground floor of a bungalow was destroyed by fire and part of the roof was also damaged by the blaze. A woman and two children left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved candles.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. We’d recommend swapping traditional candles for safer flameless LED alternatives, but if you do use real candles, it’s so important to never leave them unattended.

“Always make sure that they’re held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.”

The Brigade was called at 5.32pm and the fire was under control by 7.17pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Hillingdon, Hayes, Southall and Heathrow fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ candle safety top tips