Man reported missing from Horsmonden

Michael English was last seen at around 8.45pm on Wednesday 5 January 2022, when he left his home on foot, wearing minimal clothing and carrying a torch.

Can you help?

Michael is 60 and described as being five feet and six inches tall and of stocky build. He has grey hair, blue eyes and was wearing a thin black jacket, black jeans and wellington boots.

There are growing concerns for his welfare and anyone who has seen him, or has information which may help identity his whereabouts, is urged to call 999, quoting reference 05-1307.