A female Paramedics has died after crash involving an ambulance on the A21 in Sevenoaks Kent

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving a lorry and an ambulance on the A21 coast-bound, near Sevenoaks.

Four fire engines attended and crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free two casualties. Sadly a female paramedic died at the scene, a male paramedic was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, and a student paramedic was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Everyone at KFRS is thinking of SECAmb colleagues at this sad time.

The lorry driver suffered minor injuries after the crash, which happened just after 8pm on the Sevenoaks bypass.

A spokeswoman for South East Coast Ambulance confirmed the sad news in a statement which read: “It is with huge sadness that we confirm the death of a paramedic involved in a collision on the A21 yesterday evening.

“Three members of staff were travelling in the ambulance at the time of the collision but were not conveying a patient.

Multiple crews attended the scene, including the air ambulance service alongside police and fire service colleagues. Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, a female paramedic sadly died at the scene.

“A male paramedic, who sustained serious multiple injuries, was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London and a student paramedic, who was travelling in the rear of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with a head injury.”

SECAmb Executive Director of Operations Emma Williams said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heartfelt sympathies go to her family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

“Our thoughts are also with the other injured staff members as well as all of those who responded to the incident.

“We are supporting the police in their enquiries and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.”