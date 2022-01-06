Witnesses are being sought following an assault near Folkestone

A man in his 60s was reportedly assaulted by a woman known to him between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on 29 December 2021 in the Black Horse Inn in Densole.

The victim has since been taken to a local hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 46-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assault on 3 January and has been released on bail until 31 January.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or who drove along the A260 Canterbury Road, Nursery Lane, Minter Avenue and Pay Street areas of the village between 4pm Wednesday 29 December and Monday 3 January and has dashcam footage that may assist enquiries.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/267240/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org.