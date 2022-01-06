First picture of Paramedic killed in Fatal A21 Crash she was 21 years old and had joined the Trust in November of last year

Tributes are being paid this afternoon to Paramedic, Alice Clark, who tragically died following a collision involving a Trust ambulance on the A21 near Tonbridge at 8.20pm yesterday (5th January 2022). Newly Qualified Paramedic, Alice, was 21 years old and had joined the Trust in November of last year.

Speaking about their daughter, Alice’s parents said: “Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift. She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her. She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends. We would ask for privacy at this very sad and tragic time for us.