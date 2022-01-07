Officers are appealing for help from members of the public to locate a man reported missing from the Dover area

Brian McConnell was last seen on Wednesday 5 January 2022 and is believed to have left his home in Guston on foot.

Brian, aged 58, is described as being white, five feet and ten inches tall, of stocky build and with short brown hair. He occasionally wears glasses and it is not known what clothing he was wearing went he went missing.

Inspector Stephen Moat said: ‘We are particularly concerned for Brian’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to contact us.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 999, quoting reference 06-0227.