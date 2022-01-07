Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving two cars on St Mildreds Road in Westgate-on-sea
Joyeux Noël Mr Johnson as Coastguards, Border Force and RNLI lifeboat rescue 68 migrants from boats in English Channel on Christmas Day including Three Babies
Thirty-Five migrants were rescued from boats in the early hours on Christmas Day in the English Channel and further Migrant Vessel was rescued by the RNLI...
Man treated for multiple stab wounds in Orpington
A man is being treated for multiple stab wounds following an incident on Saturday evening in Orpington. The man, who is 41, was taken to hospital following the...
A 16-year-old boy who raped a woman in an “horrendous attack” at a Sheffield park has been sentenced to seven years
The teenager, who had denied the charge, was one of a gang who lured their 21-year-old victim to High Hazels Park on November 23, police said. A second boy...
An armed robber who targeted a Chatham travel agent has been jailed for seven year
Equipped with a blue BB gun, Daryl Cook entered the High Street store in February 2020 and stole a large quantity of cash after threatening members of staff...
Three men were arrested after three firearms and 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered from a car
On Thursday, 11 February at approximately 4pm detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime team stopped a car on Barry Road, NW10. This was part of a wider...
Two men from Brent have been sentenced to a total of 17 years for their part in a series of knifepoint robberies
Two men from Brent have been sentenced to a total of 17 years for their part in a series of knifepoint robberies following an operation by Central West Crime...
Two suspects from London wanted in connection with theft and driving offences have been arrested after a police dog detected them in a field near Maidstone
At around 12.15am on Wednesday 14 October 2020, a suspicious vehicle failed to stop when requested to do so by police. It is reported to have then travelled...
Retailers will be able to extend their daily opening hours between Monday and Saturday in the run up to Christmas and throughout January, including 24-hour trading, it has been announced
From tomorrow (Wednesday 2nd December), as England returns to a system of tiered restrictions, all non-essential retail will be able to reopen and planning...
Officers have released images of a woman who may be able to assist in their investigation into an alleged card theft in Ashford
Officers have released images of a woman who may be able to assist in their investigation into an alleged card theft in Ashford. A woman in her 80s reported...
Drink Driver Jailed after Man Killed on Pony and Trap in Southampton
Oliver Wareham, 29, of Rownhams Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to causing the death of William Gaskin by driving without due care and attention while over...
Child airlifted with serious burns from Croydon church event
A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious burns following an incident at a church in Croydon. Met Officers have taped off Addiscombe Catholic...
Police launch Probe after second Acid attack in London
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 18:38hrs on Thursday, 2 November to Yarmouth Crescent, Tottenham N17, after a man was sprayed with a...
Police hunt gunman after burnt out Vauxhall Meriva is recovered
Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake in Tottenham have linked the gun used to kill her to another murder. Forensic tests...
Police say they are not looking for an another suspect in Crawley College Gun and knife drama
Sussex Police have confirmed, they are NOT looking for another suspect, contrary to reports on social media earlier. “Police are continuing their...
A Herne Bay resident responsible for the repeated sexual abuse of a child has been jailed
A Herne Bay resident responsible for the repeated sexual abuse of a child has been jailed. Neil Williams was sentenced to four years and six months’...
A total of 14 people have been charged after officers from six police forces carried out warrants across the UK
On Wednesday, 24 March, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command executed 29 warrants across London and the UK as part of an operation to arrest...
This is due to a serious road traffic collision involving several vehicles
The M1 is currently blocked northbound near Luton in Bedfordshire between Junction 11 and Junction 11a. This is due to a serious road traffic collision...
Three arrested after Violent attack in Southsea Flats
Three people have been arrested after a violent incident at Keelan Court, in quiet Richmond Road, just after midnight. A 29-year-old woman from Southsea, a 32...
A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in Builth Wells, police have said
Fire broke out at flats on Lion Lane shortly after midnight on Sunday. The three-storey building was completely burnt out and one person was led...
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Neasden have made three arrests
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Neasden have made three arrests Officers were called at 8:16pm on Monday, 25 November, to Lovett Way, NW10. A...
Emergency services called to serious collision on Fairlee Road In Newport
Emergency services have been called to Fairlee Road on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of this morning to a serious collision. Officers from Hampshire...
Two people have been jailed for their involvement in the murder of a Fleetwood man
David Carney, 38, of Argosy Avenue, Blackpool, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years and seven months at Preston Crown Court...
Woman caged for 23 years after Portsmouth Murder
Two women have been jailed today following the murder of 36-year-old Nadine Burden in Toronto Road, Norh End, on 28th January of last year. Victoria Margaret...
Police tackling drug dealing and drug-related violence in Portsmouth carried out two warrants in Elm Grove, Southsea, this evening (March 24) and made 5...