Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving two cars on St Mildreds Road in Westgate-on-sea

January 7, 2022
Two fire engines attended and crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a casualty trapped inside one of the vehicles, before handing her into the care of SECAmb paramedics. One other woman involved in the crash was also looked after by paramedics
