Alfie was last seen at his Eastbourne home around 7pm on Thursday (January 6) and there is growing concern for his welfare.

He is white, 5′ 1″ tall, of slim build and with blonde hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1159 of 06/01.