Detectives who launched a murder investigation after a man died at an address in Christchurch have made an arrest

Dorset Police received a report at 7.53pm on Tuesday 4 January 2022 raising concern for the welfare of the occupant of 6 Heath Road. Officers attended the address and found the body of a man aged in his 30s with serious injuries.

Following enquiries a 16-year-old boy from Christchurch has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “We have been progressing with our detailed investigation since the tragic death and have now made an arrest.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly died and our specially-trained officers will continue to provide support to them. They have been kept fully updated in respect of this development.

“I would again urge anyone who was in the area of Heath Road between Saturday 1 January and Tuesday 4 January 2022 and saw any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary to please get in touch.

“Also, our appeal still stands for any residents in the vicinity of Heath Road with home CCTV systems or dashcam footage from vehicles that were in the area during the time frame to please check for any relevant footage.

“Finally, I am renewing my plea for anyone who knows the occupant of 6 Heath Road to please come forward as you may have important information to assist our investigation.

“There will still be a police presence in the area and local officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information, images or footage relevant to the investigation to submit it via the UK Police Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ21M75-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220001688. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.