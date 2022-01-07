A man from Bradford has been jailed for the murder of his father

Phillip Badwal, aged 25, was sentenced today to life with a minimum term of 20 years at Bradford Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to murdering Santokh Singh at the house they shared in Airedale Road in Barkerend.

Badwal was arrested on suspicion of murder after emergency services were called to the address on 30 November 2020 and found Mr Singh with serious injuries.

Mr Singh, who was 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being charged with his father’s murder on 2 December 2020, Badwal appeared before magistrates on 3 December 2020, where he was remanded into custody ahead of a trial.

This began at Bradford Crown Court earlier this week, but was halted suddenly on the second day when Badwal changed his plea.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Tony Nicholson, said:

“Badwal unleashed a serious and sustained assault on his father in the house that they shared, leaving him with injuries which were to sadly prove fatal.

“Rather than seek urgent medical attention for his seriously injured father, Badwal contacted drug dealers before finally ringing the emergency services, who, despite their best efforts, were unable to revive Mr Singh.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Singh at this very sad time, and I hope this outcome will bring them some comfort and closure.”