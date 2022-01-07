A man has been given a life sentence for killing his girlfriend’s unborn baby

Asa Davison, 35, was found guilty of child destruction and grievous bodily harm with intent for attacking the woman in Gillingham, Dorset, in 2020.

Bournemouth Crown Court heard he was angry she was carrying another man’s child, conceived before they started their relationship.

He was ordered to spend at least 12 years in jail.

The woman, who was 29 weeks pregnant, was attacked in the street on 29 May 2020, and needed hospital treatment for multiple injuries.

The baby was found to have died following the assault on its mother, whose injuries included a bruise the size of a fist on her abdomen and a fractured eye socket.

During the trial in October, prosecutor Sarah Jones QC said Davison, from Silton, subjected his girlfriend to a “prolonged assault” because “he wanted that baby dead”.

Witnesses saw Davison kicking the woman and “treating [her] like a dog”, she said.

‘Violent and controlling’

Davison was also found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice for offences carried out later in 2020.

Representing himself via video link at the sentencing hearing, he said he had not had a fair trial and “never had intentions of killing anyone”.

He left the video link during the course of the hearing.

The court heard at the time of the attack Davison was out of prison on licence, having been convicted of an assault on a previous girlfriend, who he had kicked in the stomach while she was pregnant.

Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Cutts said Davison’s “resentment had simmered and exploded into violence” in May 2020.

She told Davison he had a “violent and controlling nature” and his victim had been “heavily pregnant and vulnerable”.

He was ordered to spend a minimum of 12 years in jail, less the 475 days he has already spent in custody, before being considered for parole.