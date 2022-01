.

Mohammed Jahangeer, 39, of Ribston Walk, in Darnall, Sheffield, was part of a criminal network which peddled class A drugs across the country.

He and two other men were sentenced on Wednesday, January 5, becoming the final members of the organised crime group to be jailed for their part in the huge operation.

Jahangeer was found guilty at the end of November of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and was sentenced on Wednesday at St Albans Crown Court to 11 years in prison.