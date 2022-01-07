Can you help find a missing man from Poole?

Dorset Police received a report on Friday 31 December 2021 raising concern for the welfare of Fermin Tur-Torres, aged 44, who has not been heard from since Friday 24 December 2021.

Fermin is described as white, tall and of slim build with receding brown hair and a tattoo of a woman on his left arm.

Inspector Andy Brix, of Dorset Police, said: “While we have no information to suggest Fermin has come to any harm, he has not been seen for some time and we are keen to locate him to ensure he is safe and well.

“Our enquiries indicate he may be sleeping rough in the Poole area and he also has links to Brighton.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his whereabouts to please contact us immediately.

“I would also ask Fermin if you see this appeal to please make contact with us and let us know where you are as we just want to ensure your wellbeing.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Fermin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210208626.