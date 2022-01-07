A-time cash machine thief is facing prison time after he was caught at the BP petrol station

The attack on the machine took place on Horsham Road, Alfold on Saturday, 4 December.

At around 4.30am officers were alerted to an attack in progress at the petrol station and when they arrived at the scene they discovered Tommy Stevenson, 28, of Dalmeny Way, Epsom, behind a fence at the far end of the forecourt. Stevenson had attempted to flee and injured his leg while climbing over the fence. When the officers arrived he shouted to them for help.

Stevenson was found wearing a dark cap with the word ‘security’ written on it, along with gloves and a walkie talkie. He also had a backpack that contained drilling equipment.

Officers reviewed the CCTV footage and identified Stevenson by his distinctive hat.

The cash machine was found to be seriously damaged and a total of £19,200.00 was taken.

Four other suspects were involved in the theft and the investigation remains ongoing to identify them.

Stevenson appeared at Guildford Crown Court today (Thursday, 6 January) after pleading guilty to theft. His 21 month sentence was reduced to 14 months to take into account his early guilty plea.