A Medway man has been charged after a woman reported having her handbag snatched on Christmas Day

The victim, who is in her 20s, was walking along #Rochester High Street at around 3.10am on Saturday 25 December 2021 when the incident happened.

She reported that a man riding a bicycle threatened her with violence before grabbing her handbag, which contained a bank card, make-up, perfume and other personal belongings.

Kent Police officers carried out enquiries into the matter and arrested a 44-year-old man from #Gillingham later that same morning.

He was released on bail pending further investigation and has now been charged with one count of robbery.

The man appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 January 2022 and was remanded in custody ahead of his first hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 3 February.