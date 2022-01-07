Detectives investigating the murder of Ali Abucar Ali have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to as significant witnesses

Police were called on the evening of Friday, 12 November, to Albany Road in Brentford where they found a man and woman suffering from stab injuries.

Ali Abucar Ali, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital and has since been discharged with non life-threatening injuries.

During their enquiries, detectives have found CCTV footage of two men who they believe may have witnessed the attacks.

The first man is described as being white, with ginger hair and black glasses. He was wearing a long grey coat, shorts and trainers and was walking along Wilkes Road towards Albany Road before the incident. He was carrying what looks like a takeaway bag.

The second man was walking up Albany Road toward Brook Road South immediately before the incident. He is described as white, with light hair, distinctive thick framed glasses and a rucksack.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are really keen to speak to the men in the CCTV images as we believe they are significant witnesses in the murder of Ali Abucar Ali and the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman. Please be assured, you are not in any trouble but may be able to assist with the investigation,

“If you are one of the people in the CCTV or if you know who they are, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 6423/12Nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 37-year-old man was charged on Sunday, 14 November with the murder of 20-year-old Ali Abucar Ali and the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman.