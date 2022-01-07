BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

Queen Alexandra Hospital Portsmouth have declared a major incident after adverse weather conditions causes severe disruption to outpatient appointments.

January 7, 2022
It comes after Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 7.20 am on the  7th January reporting  internal flooding at the hospital.

 

 

 

As a result of a significant water leak affecting large parts of the Queen Alexandra Hospital site, we have declared a major incident.

 

All outpatients appointments scheduled for this morning (Friday 7 January 2022) have been cancelled.

 

The extent of damage to the hospital is currently unknown after today’s excessive rainfall

 

 

