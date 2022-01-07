Firefighters use an aerial ladder to remove dangerous cast iron pipe from Southsea home after concerns for public safety

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 11.40 am 5th January, after concerns were raised over a partially falling cast iron pipe.

Firefighters from Southsea attended the home in Festing Grove, Southsea, who raised concerns over the public safety if the pipe were to fall.

The footpath was closed to protect public safety whilst firefighters inspected the pipe, firefighters then requested a specialist aerial ladder platform to safely remove the partially fallen cast iron pipe.

With some careful manoeuvring of the Aerial Ladder Platform, the cast iron pipe was detached and safely removed.