Police attended a flat in George Street on the afternoon of Tuesday 4 January 2022, where the body of 33-year-old Scott Edward Cooper, of Newport, was discovered.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The death is being treated as murder, and we continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Amaryllis or 44220003393.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/K6KGm
As part of enquiries, officers have arrested three people on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time
Police on the Isle of Wight have confirmed the identity of a man who has been murdered in Ryde
You may also like
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets. Officers were called at...
Officers investigate thefts from Ashford scrap metal depot Kent Police is investigating after a scrap metal depot in Ashford was targeted by thieves twice in...
A murder investigation has been launched in Ealing after the death of a five-year-old girl
Police were called at 12.56pm on Tuesday, 14 September following concerns for the welfare of the occupants of a residential address on Leyborne Avenue, W13...
Officers from the Hampshire Roads Policing unit were astounded to deal with the rider on a E scooter on the M3 Motorway
A male has been reported to receive 6 points on his licence and a fine after riding an E-scooter illegally on not just a public highway but the M3...
Burglars Don’t Need Brains …They Just Need an Opportunity!
Don’t leave keys on view. Keep them in a safe place well away from doors and windows. Ensure any internal hand operated locks on UPVC doors are fully secured...
A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of drugs offences
Amir Khan, aged 25, of Penn Road, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, one count of being concerned in...
Charges have been brought against a man for the attempted murder of a woman in Harrietsham near Maidstone
Attempted murder in Harrietsham Charges have been brought against a man for the attempted murder of a woman in Harrietsham near Maidstone. Kent Police is...
Isle of Wight MP A day in the life on an early campaign trail .?
Rush hour in Calbourne: Three car queue waiting for these guys to cross the road
[su_youtube url=”;]
Police are searching for Bognor man Liam Ashton, who has breached his bail conditions after being charged with the violent assault of a woman in June
Ashton, 29, of Corbishley Road, was arrested and remanded, but released on conditional bail on July 24 and fitted with an Electronic Monitoring System. He...
The Secretary of State has asked the Independent Reconfiguration Panel to do an initial assessment of the case
An independent panel is assessing whether a decision to downgrade St Helier Hospital, by closing its accident and emergency department and consultant-led...
Murder Investigation into Maria Rawlings Murder after possible suspect identified on CCTV
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in shrubbery in Romford have released still images of a man they would like to identify...
Major search carried out overnight on the Isle of Sheppey
A major search operation lasting nearly two hours was launched in the early hours of Friday morning involving the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter...
A man has been jailed for his role in an aggravated burglary in north London
A man has been jailed for his role in an aggravated burglary in north London. Craig Green, 38 of Beatty Road, Stanmore was sentenced on Friday, 9 July to 11...
The boy has been arrested under the Terrorism Act as part of a pre-planned operation and been remanded
The 17-year-old from Essex, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with six terrorism offences following an investigation led by Counter...
Police Seal off Property after Pensioners found in unexplained Circumstances
Residents in Albert Road on the Isle of Wight have woken to the scene of a property sealed off by Police and covered over with a white forensic tent. Police...
Police close road in Hampshire village near Winchester following serious incident
Police have closed a road this evening following an incident. Otterbourne Road in the village Shawford on the outskirts of Winchester has been closed this...
A serial rapist dubbed the “night stalker” has been jailed for life
A serial rapist dubbed the “night stalker” has been jailed for life for the murder of one of his victims more than a decade after her death. Aman...
Seven Dead after new wave of terror attacks in London
Up to seven people are feared dead and 20 hurt in the 10pm attack – amid a second incident at nearby Borough Market which armed police are responding to. Staff...
Search for missing man moves to Beaconfield
Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani – known as ‘Shah’ – are searching an area of woodland in Beaconsfield...
Travellers descend on Portsmouth City
City Council security chiefs have been placed on high alert after the first members of a large Traveller contingency descend on the city. Travellers are...
Tramline remains closed after man is stabbed in the early hours in Croydon
Police were called at 12.17am on Sunday, 30 May to reports of a stabbing in George Street, Croydon.Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 29...
When did it become acceptable to assault a police officer?
Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Waltham Cross have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify, as it is believed he may be able to assist with their enquiries
It was reported that on Friday 16 July at around 12pm, a man attempted to gain access to a property in Theobalds Lane. PC Matthew Reed, who is investigating...
22-month-old baby in a pushchair has died after a car ploughed into three people in Ruislip
Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a fatal collision in Ruislip where a baby died Police were called at 4.15pm to...