Police on the Isle of Wight have confirmed the identity of a man who has been murdered in Ryde





Police attended a flat in George Street on the afternoon of Tuesday 4 January 2022, where the body of 33-year-old Scott Edward Cooper, of Newport, was discovered.



His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.



The death is being treated as murder, and we continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Amaryllis or 44220003393.



Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/K6KGm



As part of enquiries, officers have arrested three people on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time