Ian Andrew Barnnett is Wanted in connection with a number of residential burglaries in #Lambeth and #Southwark

January 7, 2022
1 Min Read
Barnett 53, is 5ft 10ins of average build. If you have seen him or know where he is please  101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 01LX/757187.
 
