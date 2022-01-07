Ian Andrew Barnnett is Wanted in connection with a number of residential burglaries in #Lambeth and #Southwark
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man have arrested three people on suspicion of murder
. A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 9 August. They remain in custody at an east London police station...
Speeding car crashes into stationary vehicles in Dover
A speeding car has crashed into the back of a stationary vehicle in Buckland Avenue by Brookfield Place in Dover around 7pm this evening and two young males...
Westminster street in Lockdown following chemical spill
Police and other emergency services are at the scene of a chemical spillage at Brompton Road Westminster. There are No reported injuries. Police were called...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward after two pedestrians were seriously injured in a collision in #Otford, near #Sevenoaks
The incident happened on Station Road at around 8.30pm on Friday 10 December 2021. Police attended the scene after a white BMW left the road and collided...
A man who absconded from a prison while serving a life sentence has been tracked down by investigators from Kent Police’s Wanted Person Bureau
A man who absconded from a prison while serving a life sentence has been tracked down by investigators from Kent Police’s Wanted Person Bureau. Gary...
Police have released an e-fit image following a robbery in Bletchley
At around 3pm on Friday 15 January a 17-year-old boy saw his bicycle being taken by two men in Suffolk Close. Seeing this, a 40-year-old man cycled...
Eight men have been charged with drug offences following nine warrants executed yesterday across Southampton and London as part of Operation Fortress...
Detectives are appealing for information after a man died in a collision in Romford
Police were called at 3.58am on Sunday, 3 January to reports that a car had collided with a wall in Havering Road. Officers attended, along with London...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found in the water in Ilfracombe harbour
Police were notified by the coastguard about the discovery at around 9.20am on Sunday. Sadly the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her...
London top cop and two other found guilty of possession and distribution of an indecent images of a child
Three people, including a Metropolitan Police officer, have been found guilty of offences following an investigation into the possession and distribution of an...
Latest figures show the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is seizing more assets from criminals than ever before with a record total of £94 million reclaimed...
Police are advising members of the public to be extra vigilant following three reports of fraud on 27 July. In all three incidents the victims were contacted...
Sadistic blackmailer and paedophile jailed for 32 years after targeting nearly 2,000 people worldwide to commit sickening online sexual offences
A sadistic online blackmailer has been jailed for 32 years after targeting nearly 2,000 people globally to commit some of the most sickening sexual offending...
Officers investigating an assault near to Rother Valley Park have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.
On 16 November at around 6:30am it is reported that a woman was walking her dogs on a footpath that runs adjacent to the park in the Sothall area when a man...
Two men aged 20 and 26 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences
More than 300 mature cannabis plants have been seized in Ashford following a pre-planned drugs warrant. Kent Police officers from Ashford’s Community...
Jailed pervert Harry Simmons released to Portsmouth bail hostel
A pervert who was jailed for various online sexual offences against children is now living in a bail hostel in Portsmouth. Harry Simmonds 20 formerly of...
UPDATED: Qualified nurse looking to take her mother home and care for her – has been ARRESTED
Nine months of separation. The qualified nurse looking to take her mother home and care for her – ARRESTED – how can this be right, in the meantime...
Four people have been injured in separate double stabbing incidents in London
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Seven Kings railway station in east London at about 4pm. The incident led to the...
The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 7 October and a 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 8 October. Both males were arrested on suspicion of...
Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Edmonton have released images of two men they would like to speak to.
At approximately 11.20pm on Tuesday, 2 March a man had stopped his car on Lopen Road when he was approached by several men who attempted to gain access...
A teenage thief has been convicted of stealing a bicycle from a hospital pharmacist and riding it around a hospital car park
A teenage thief has been convicted of stealing a bicycle from a hospital pharmacist and riding it around a hospital car park. The 17-year-old boy, who can not...
Concerns raised for missing ten year old girl from Croydon
Have you seen 10-year-old Kyra Powell? She was last seen at about 3.30pm today in the #Wandsworth area. She also has links to the #Greenwich and #Croydon area...
Dungeness Coastguard Team was paged at 18.51 hrs today to a vehicle that had become stuck on the beach at Dymchurch. The Coastguard team had a contact for the...
Man arrested after Armed Police are called to Saddlebrook Park Holiday Park on the Isle of Sheppey
Armed police officers from Kent Police and around six SECAmb vehicles have been called to an incident on the the Isle of Sheppey. Police were seen to enter ...