A jail term has been imposed on a man from Ashford who engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a woman

Matthew Case, 38, was investigated by Kent Police after officers were called to reports of shouting at his home in 2021.

His victim later disclosed to officers that he had been extremely controlling of her during a relationship.

Case, formerly of Samuel Peto Way, Ashford, admitted controlling or coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Canterbury Crown Court on 4 January 2022 and was jailed for two years and two months the following day.

Kent Police was called to Case’s home in 2021 following reports of a man shouting. Officers took the victim away from the property and began an investigation into Case’s behaviour.

The victim later told officers that Case had refused to let her leave the house to meet family and friends and repeatedly accused her of being unfaithful.

He had taken her mobile phones to prevent her alerting others to how she was being treated, and damaged phones on other occasions. Case had also assaulted the victim on a number of occasions.

He was arrested on 23 March 2021 after boxing in the victim’s car at a location in Ashford.

As part of his sentence, an indefinite restraining order was imposed, banning Case from contacting the victim or attending her home.

PC Matt Potticary, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘It is difficult to overestimate the impact actions like those carried out by Case have on victims of controlling and coercive behaviour.

‘I urge anyone who is suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner to contact us as soon as possible.

‘Our specialist teams are always ready to help and will work to find solutions, including bringing perpetrators to justice and securing court orders to protect those at risk, as happened in this investigation.’

More information and advice for victims can be found at www.kent.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/