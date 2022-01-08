Detectives investigating the murder of Dariusz Wolosz in West Drayton have made a second arrest

A man aged 27 was arrested this evening on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A teenager aged 13, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 6 January, has been released on bail to a date in early February.

Police were called at 12.12am on Tuesday, 4 January by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man with stab wounds on the High Street in Yiewsley, West Drayton.

Officers attended and joined paramedics who were treating Dariusz, a 46-year-old Polish man who lived locally.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at 12.43am.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday, 6 January gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, Specialist Crime, is leading the investigation. He said: “We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

“Dariusz’s family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

“I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras to check them; you may have captured something that could be very significant for us.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN