Police are appealing for help to find wanted man Tony Bytheway

Bytheway, 46, is sought on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release licence. Officers would also like to speak to him in relation to a burglary and drug-related offences.

He is believed to be in the Bognor Regis area but is also known to have links to Devon.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 717 of 12/11.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.