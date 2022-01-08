Firefighters helped to release a curious puppy who had managed to get stuck in a food tin

The owner brought the 6 month old French Bulldog, called Bo, into Basildon Fire Station at around 6.45pm on Friday.

Crews reassured the dog and carefully used small tools to release its head from the tin. Thankfully, Bo was unharmed.

Howard Midwood, Watch Manager at Basildon Fire Station, said: “Clearly, this wasn’t a typical incident for our firefighters but when Bo and his owner arrived, we knew we’d be able to help.

“I’m really proud of our firefighters who have done a professional job tonight in releasing Bo quickly and safely. We’re pleased that Bo was able to get home without any scratches or grazes – but hope he doesn’t try and treat himself to any more milk formula!”