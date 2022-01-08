Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in Erdington, Birmingham, on Friday, a statement from the shadow minister’s family said

Mr Dromey, 73, married to party grandee Harriet Harman, was understood to have died from natural causes.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey’s family by the Labour Party said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the 73-year-old former trade unionist and offered their condolences to his wife.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Jack Dromey was an MP who “lived his commitment to social justice every day.

“The proud son of Irish parents, Jack Dromey dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement, becoming deputy general secretary of the UK’s largest trade union and then a Labour MP.

“From supporting the strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory, when he met Harriet, through to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day.

“Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.

“My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack.”

Boris Johnson has said he is “deeply saddened” by his death. He said his “thoughts are with Harriet and the family, and all those who knew him as a friend.” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he was “shocked and heart-broken.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “We are all in disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died – this is another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year”.