Actor George Rossi has died, aged 61

Rossi played DC Duncan Lennox on the ITV drama series The Bill

The news of his death was announced by his niece, Louise, who wrote on Twitter:

“Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”

She continued: “This is my uncle. He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately he passed away yesterday morning.”

Rossi, who was the son of a French father and Italian mother, appeared in just under 200 episodes between the years of 1993 and 2003.

Rossi trained at East 15 Acting School in Debden, Essex

The actor made his debut in Bill Forsyth’s Scottish comedy Comfort and Joy (1984) alongside his brother, Peter, and Bill Paterson.

In the 1990s, he starred in films alongside Liam Neeson (The Big Man), Jean Reno (Roseanna’s Grave) and Sandra Bullock (In Love and War).

His character first appeared in a 1993 episode of The Bill before returning as a series regular in 1998.

Following The Bill, he starred as DC John McCormack in Whitechapel. His other TV credits include The Singing Detective, Roughnecks Hotel Babylon. Taggart, Holby City, and Boon.

Tributes have poured in from stars and fans alike

Ben Peyton, who played PC Ben Hayward in the show, tweeted: “Sad to hear that a pal from #TheBill has died. George Rossi was such a gent, very funny and a brilliant actor. I remember when I’d just started and we had to talk together in the background of a scene before I walked out of shot and he carried the scene on.”

Actress Tracie Bennett posted: “R.I.P. George Rossi. Can’t believe it. We used to laugh til we cried. Also a very gentle and a wonderful man. Gone too young. Condolences to family. Go well my lovely.”

Rossi , is survived by his wife Catrin and two children.